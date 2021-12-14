Coimbatore reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

14 December 2021 23:57 IST

A total of 107 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

One death was reported, raising the toll to 2,489. As many as 117 persons recovered on Tuesday and the district had 1,149 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 44 new cases. The district had 603 active cases as 49 persons recovered. The toll remained at 1,005.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, 18 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 34,292.