Coimbatore reports 1,020 new cases

A total of 1,020 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Coimbatore district on Saturday, which was lower than Friday’s 1,224 cases.

The Health Department reported five new deaths as the toll increased to 2,587. As many as 3,416 persons recovered on Saturday and the district had 15,948 active cases. As per Friday’s data, the total positivity rate of Coimbatore district was 13.7%.

Caseload of Tiruppur district continued to decrease as 609 new cases were reported on Saturday, which was lower in comparison to Friday’s 857 cases.

Two new deaths were reported and the toll went up to 1,045. A total of 9,938 patients were active cases and 1,784 patients recovered from COVID-19. The district’s positivity rate was 18% as per Friday’s data.

The Nilgiris district reported 98 new cases. The death toll of the district went up to 225 as the Health Department reported one new death. The district had 1,806 active cases and 315 patients recovered on Saturday.