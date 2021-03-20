Coimbatore reports 102 fresh COVID-19 cases

Private laboratories told to report positive cases to the authorities concerned

Coimbatore district saw the number of new COVID-19 cases exceed the 100 mark again on Friday, with 102 persons testing positive for the disease.

The daily caseload exceeded the 100 mark for the first time in nearly three months on Wednesday with 107 cases, following which there was a slight dip on Thursday as the Health Department only reported 77 cases. Sources in the Health Department said that a majority of the fresh cases in the district were concentrated within the Coimbatore Corporation limits, followed by Sulur, Annur and Thudiyalur Blocks. The district has a total of 590 active cases, and 54 persons were discharged on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 29 fresh cases on Friday, which took the overall tally to 18,792. The district has 243 active cases and 19 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday. Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,482. A total of 72 persons are treatment.

Four areas quarantined

The district administration and Coimbatore Corporation have quarantined Thirunavukkarasar Street and Aishwarya Avenue in North Zone, Vishwanathapuram in Central Zone and Arunachalam Street, Saibaba Colony, in West Zone after a few COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

District Collector K. Rajamani said in a release that a few people turned positive after attending weddings and social gatherings. The administration was also monitoring Ganapathy, K.K. Pudur, Kuniamuthur, Peelamedu, Ramanathapuram, R.S. Puram, Saravanampatti, Selvapuram, Uppilipalayam, Vadavalli, Sowripalayam, Kalapatti, Singanallur and Ondipudur as these areas had positive cases. Private laboratories should report positive cases to the authorities concerned, and these people cannot be in home quarantine.