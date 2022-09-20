Coimbatore reports 102 COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 102 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 2,352 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.5% on Monday, when 48 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 12 new cases. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 95 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.1% on Monday, when 14 persons tested positive.