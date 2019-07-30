Coimbatore renews efforts to complete hockey ground in R.S. Puram

For fourth time, the Coimbatore Corporation has got a free hit to complete the construction of the hockey ground in its higher secondary school on West Arokiasamy Road, R.S. Puram.

The first time the Corporation got an opportunity was in 2012-13. The then Mayor, S.M. Velusamy, announced that the civic body would construct a hockey ground at ₹ 6 crore. But, the Corporation missed it to bureaucratic hurdles.

It got a second chance when Mr. Velusamy repeated the announcement in the 2013-14 budget, but it squandered the opportunity. This resulted in the Corporation losing around ₹ 75 lakh – the money it spent towards levelling the ground, buying materials for shock pad and synthetic turf – as the failure to continue the construction of the ground resulted in students from the school and boys from the neighbourhood using it to play cricket and ride bicycles.

The third chance that the Corporation missed came in September 2018 when it floated tenders, but did little thereafter.

The fourth time, the chance has come with the Coimbatore Smart City Limited getting ₹19.50 crore from the Smart Cities Mission to rebuild the ground and construct a stadium.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said that the Coimbatore Smart City Limited Board approved of the proposal at a meeting held in Chennai a few days ago to resume construction of the ground and a stadium.

The Corporation, meanwhile, has engaged a consultant to prepare the detailed project report for the ground and stadium.

A representative of the consultant company, Phoenix Design Studios, said the new stadium would have galleries on the eastern and western sides of the ground to seat around 4,000 spectators. It would also have dormitories for men and women players, rooms for referees, officials, gym and dining area.

The stadium would also have adequate parking space for at least 100 cars and 500 two-wheelers and separate entrances for public and players, officials and VIPs.

As for the ground, the company had suggested engaging International Hockey Federation-approved companies and using approved materials as per specification, the representative added.

Welcoming the Corporation’s renewed efforts, Coimbatore District Hockey Association secretary P. Senthil Rajkumar said if the civic body were to complete the project successfully, it would boost hockey not only in Coimbatore, but also the western part of the State.

The Corporation should complete all the brick and mortar work and then take up the ground construction because cement dust could spoil the turf. The last time when the Corporation took up the hockey ground project at the instance of the then Mayor P. Rajkumar, the Association was willing to lend support, but there was no reciprocation from the team that took up construction.

The glue used to prepare and lay the shock pad was well past its expiry date and the turf was not used at all. The synthetic turf that remained rolled cannot be used and the Corporation would have to buy a new one. Mr. Rajkumar also said flood lighting the ground would do no good, something that the Association said even the last time. The capital and recurring expenditure on the lighting would not give the returns.

The Corporation would do well to divert towards construction of a hostel and kitchen the money earmarked for the lights as that would help budding players stay and train at the ground.