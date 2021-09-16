Coimbatore

Coimbatore registers slight increase in new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district registered a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday when it reported 224 cases against the 201 infections it had on Tuesday.

The district had 2,225 active cases of the disease and 197 persons recovered on Wednesday.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,306 after four more persons died of COVID-19.

The district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.7 % on Tuesday when 12,095 swab samples were collected and 201 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 88 persons tested positive in Tiruppur district.

The district had 934 active cases of the disease on Wednesday and 98 persons recovered.

Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19 and the district’s death toll increased to 943. The district’s TPR stood at 1.5 % on Tuesday.


