Coimbatore registers further increase in cases

12 August 2021 23:20 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday registered a further increase in the number of daily caseload of COVID-19.

The district reported 249 new cases on Thursday against the 229 cases it had on Wednesday. There was a slight increase in the number of cases on Wednesday too.

According to the Health Department, Coimbatore district had 2,308 active cases of the disease on Thursday and 196 persons recovered.

The district’s death toll rose to 2,207 after six more persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

Tiruppur district reported four deaths and 83 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 88,841 cases.

The four deaths reported by Health Department took the overall toll to 880. A total of 878 patients were active cases and 62 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district.

In the Nilgiris district, 46 people tested positive on Thursday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,084. The number of deaths in the district stood at 186 on Thursday while 491 people are undergoing treatment.