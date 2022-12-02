Coimbatore records one new case of COVID-19

December 02, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 20 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.1 % on Thursday when two new cases were reported. Tiruppur district reported no new cases on Friday and one person recovered from the disease. The district had eight active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 0.7 % on Thursday when one person tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US