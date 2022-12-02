Coimbatore records one new case of COVID-19

  1. EPaper
December 02, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 20 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.1 % on Thursday when two new cases were reported. Tiruppur district reported no new cases on Friday and one person recovered from the disease. The district had eight active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 0.7 % on Thursday when one person tested positive.

