Coimbatore records highest caseload in T.N.

26 May 2021 23:07 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 4,268 new cases of COVID-19, registering the highest number of cases in the State. Chennai stood at the second position with 3,561 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases reported in the district increased to 1,51,077.

The district had 35,707 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 2,787 persons recovered from the disease.

The Health Department on Wednesday declared that 31 more persons from Coimbatore district died of the disease in the last four days. Of these, 12 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, seven at the Government Hospital, Pollachi, one person at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the remaining at private hospitals. With this, the district’s death toll increased to 1,103.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district stayed above the 1,800-mark for the third consecutive day as 1,880 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The highest single-day surge took the overall tally to 52,438 cases.

The Health Department reported 15 new deaths, which took the overall toll to 379. A total of 14,909 patients were active cases in the district. Out of the 37,150 patients who have recovered so far, 767 were discharged on Wednesday.

A total of 136 vacant beds (three oxygen beds and 133 non-oxygen beds) have been reported in Tiruppur at various government and private hospitals and 508 vacant beds at COVID-19 care centres.

Erode district reported 1,642 fresh cases taking the tally to 47,998. While 1,021 persons were discharged, 12,986 continue to be under treatment. Fifteen persons died, raising the toll to 279.

Salem district reported 841 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 59,699. While 597 persons were discharged, 6,016 continue to be under treatment. A total of 31 persons died, raising the toll to 862.

Namakkal district reported 695 cases taking the district’s tally to 22,702.

While 391 persons were discharged, 4,890 continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, raising the toll to 200.

Krishnagiri recorded 670 cases on a single day, and 817 persons were discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 7,396 as of Wednesday. A total of 30,342 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

In the Nilgiris, 422 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 16,550.

The number of deaths in the district increased from 73 to 75 on Wednesday, while 3,086 persons are undergoing treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded 363 fresh cases, and 349 persons were discharged after treatment with five deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 3,162. As of date, a total 16,954 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.