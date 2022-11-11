Coimbatore

Coimbatore records five new cases of COVID-19

Coimbatore district on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 47 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.9% on Thursday when seven persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 27 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9 % on Thursday when three persons tested positive.


