Coimbatore records excess rainfall in 2019

Year 2019 has been good for Coimbatore as it had seen more than the average rainfall.

In the four rainfall seasons, Coimbatore received 859.50mm rainfall, which is 27.5% more than the 50 years’ average 674mm, said SP. Ramanathan, Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Coimbatore received no rainfall in the winter season (January and February), 101.4mm in the summer shower season (March, April and May), 308.1mm in the South West Monsoon season (June, July, August and September) and 450mm in the North East Monsoon season (October, November and December).

And, the district received the 859.5mm rainfall in 54 rainy days. A day that receives more than 2.5mm rainfall is treated as rainy day.

Not only was there more rainfall in the district in 2019 but also more rain days as the 50 years’ average was only 46 rain days, Mr. Ramanathan said.

The excess rainfall that the district had received was both during the South West and North East monsoon seasons. It had received 98.1mm in excess of the 50 years' average during the SW Monsoon season – an increase of 46.7% and 145mm in excess of the 50 years' average during the NE Monsoon season – an increase of 47.5%.

The figures for the last year was also better than the last 10 years’ average, he said and pointed out that the rainfall received in the last SW Monsoon season was the highest in the decade. And, the NE Monsoon rainfall was the third highest for the period.

The maximum NE Monsoon rainfall was in 2011 – 560mm and the second highest was 502.5mm in 2010.

The good rainfall would have a positive impact on the ground water table in the district.