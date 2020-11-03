Coimbatore records deficit rainfall in October

Coimbatore

03 November 2020

The reason for the rather poor rainfall, according to the Centre’s head S.P. Ramanathan, was the delayed onset of the northeast monsoon

The northeast monsoon for Coimbatore, it appears, started on a rather dull note in October.

Data from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Agro Climate Research Centre showed that the district had received only 36 mm rainfall and that was in four rainy days. A day with over 2.5 mm precipitation is accounted as rainy day.

The reason for the rather poor rainfall, according to the Centre’s head S.P. Ramanathan, was the delayed onset of the northeast monsoon. “The delay in the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon delayed the onset of the Northeast monsoon. Hence, the poor rainfall.”

The southwest monsoon that ended in September was good this year for the district in that it recorded 41% excess rainfall.