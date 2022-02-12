Coimbatore records 523 new cases, three deaths

A total of 523 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 1,422 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 6,492 active cases on Saturday. Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,602.

The district had a test positivity rate of 7 % on Friday when it reported 569 new infections.

Tiruppur district reported 169 cases and two deaths.

The Nilgiris district reported 50 new cases.

The death toll of the district remained at 225.