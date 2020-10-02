Coimbatore records 41% excess rainfall during SW Monsoon

The district had received 140.5 mm in September alone

Like last year, this year’s South West Monsoon was good for Coimbatore. At the end of the four-month season that starts in June, Coimbatore received 296 mm, which, according to the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, was 41% more than season average of 210mm.

The centre takes into account the last 30 years’ rainfall to arrive at the average, said its head S.P. Ramanathan.

Of the total 296 mm, the district received 140.5 mm in September alone in 10 rainy days. The centre considers a day with over 2.5mm precipitation as a rainy day.

The rainfall in June was 22.5 mm, July 83.5 mm and August 49.5 mm.

Last year, the district had received 221.3 mm rain on seven rainy days in August. This year too the district had seven rainy days but the rainfall was nowhere close to that of last year.

In western Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts had all received more than the average rainfall. Tiruppur had a very good SW Monsoon season as it had received 141% more than its average; it had recorded 309.7mm as against the average of 128.4

The Nilgiris too had received good rain during the season – 1,360mm as against 832.7mm. The rainfall for other western district were Erode – 295.9mm as against 227.3, Namakal – 328.9mm as against 302.4mm, Salem – 506.4mm as against 381.9mm, Dharmapuri – 467.8mm as against 348.9mm and Krishnagiri – 372mm as against 331.7mm.