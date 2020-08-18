Coimbatore records 392 COVID-19 fresh cases, five deaths

Coimbatore district reported 392 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday. Salem district had 286 cases and six deaths. Coimbatore has so far reported 9,758 positive cases and 201 deaths. It said 253 persons were discharged after treatment.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the Health Department, those who died were aged 50, 53, 63, 76 and 85. Of the six persons who died in Salem, three persons aged 53, 54 and 49 belonged to Villupuram, Namakkal and Erode districts. The others were aged 52, 56 and 70.

Two persons, aged 71 and 49, died in Erode district, raising the toll in the district to 27.

Of the fresh 286 cases in Salem, 284 were indigenous, including 195 from Salem Corporation limits. The other two patients had travelled to Namakkal and Coimbatore districts, health officials said.

In Namakkal, 37 cases were reported, and a majority of the cases were contacts of previous cases. Four patients had traveled to Erode, Chennai and Karur.

58 in Erode

Erode district reported 58 new cases, taking the districts’ tally to 1,640. Sixteen persons were discharged on Tuesday and 693 are under treatment.

45 cases in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur district reported 45 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the district's tally to 1,647.

Two one-year-old girls from Avinashi and Tiruppur Corporation limits were among the new cases.

Krishnagiri district reported 19 cases, and the district's tally is 1688. Eight persons tested positive in Dharmapuri.

Nine in the Nilgiris

Nine persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, taking the district's tally so far to 1,089. The district administration said 952 people have recovered and that 133 are under treatment. So far, four persons have died of the disease in the district.