Coimbatore receives moderate rainfall

08 November 2021 23:58 IST

District registers total rainfall of 257 mm; inundation of underpasses leads to traffic snarls

Several parts of Coimbatore district received moderate rain on Monday, registering a decline in the intensity and frequency from the previous days.

Roads in low-lying areas, including several underpasses, remained inundated on Monday. Dr. Krishnasamy Mudaliyar Road, Goodshed Road, Avinashi Road flyover at Uppilipalayam and Coimbatore north flyover witnessed traffic snarls after motorists could not use the underpasses. A huge tree got uprooted at Uppilipalayam in the impact of the rain.

According to the district administration, water level in Sholayar reservoir stood at 160.27 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 feet. Aliyar reservoir had 118.60 feet of water against the FRL of 120 feet. The water level in Bhavani Sagar reservoir touched 103.70 feet against the FRL of 105 feet. The water level stood at 70.99 feet against the FRL of 72 feet in Parambikulam reservoir. Pilloor reservoir had 87.25 feet of water against its FRL of 100 feet and Siruvani reservoir had 44.60 feet against the FRL of 49.53 feet.

The inflow to Bhavanisagar reservoir was 4,468 cusecs and the outflow 5,342 cusecs.

Pilloor’s inflow and outflow stood at 2,000 and 3,000 cusecs respectively.

The inflow into Parambikulam was 1,737 cusecs, with the same amount of outflow.

Coimbatore district registered a total rainfall of 257 mm and an average rainfall of 18.36 mm in the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. Monday, according to the district administration.

The rainfall recorded in different places during the 24-hour period are: Mettuapalayam 11 mm, Cincona 5 mm, Chinnakallar 8 mm, Valparai PAP 1 mm, Valparai Taluk 1 mm, Sholayar 2 mm, Aliyar 7 mm, Sulur 2 mm, Pollachi 15 mm, Coimbatore south 83 mm, airport 22 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam 37 mm, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 63 mm.