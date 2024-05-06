Coimbatore ranks fourth in State in Plus Two exam results

May 06, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district ranked fourth in the Plus Two exam results, released on Monday, with a pass percentage of 96.97. This marks the district’s fourth consecutive time securing the fourth position in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials from the School Education Department, of the 33,399 students who appeared for the exams in the district, 32,387 have passed. However, there was a decrease of 928 students appearing for the exam this year.

The pass percentage of girls is 98.18 (18,222 girls passed) and that of boys is 96.42 (14,499 boys passed), as per data. This year’s pass rate shows a slight decrease of 0.53% compared to the previous year’s performance, which stood at 97.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the government schools secured a pass rate of 93.36%, self-finance schools topped the list with a pass rate of 98.89% in the district. In Corporation schools, 87.01% of boys and 100% of girls passed the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.29. Adi-Dravidar Welfare schools observed an overall pass percentage of 97.67, with girls securing a cent percent pass rate.

According to the Department, 100% results were reported in 168 schools, including 11 government, one Adi Dravidar Welfare, and eight Corporation schools.

In Pollachi, 9,611 students out of 10,261 students who appeared for the exams passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.57.

This year, in the district, 191 out of 203 differently-abled students passed the exam. Additionally, 21 inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison, who wrote the examination, have passed.

Ajitha, a transgender candidate from Coimbatore, said, “I have successfully cleared the exams and am now looking forward to pursuing BSc Psychology. My long-standing dream is to become a civil servant, so I plan to pursue the UPSC examination later.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.