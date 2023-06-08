ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore ranks first among 231 districts in FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Challenge – Phase II’

June 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of the FSSAI in Coimbatore, receiving first prize for the ‘Eat Right Challenge - Phase 2’ from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (second right) in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore district has ranked first among 231 districts in the ‘Eat Right Challenge – Phase II’ organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The district bagged 196 points out of 200 in the rating which was held from May 2022 to November 15, 2022. K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Wednesday where the latter also unveiled the 5th State Food Safety Index 2022-23 as part of observing the World Food Safety Day. In the index, Tamil Nadu has ranked third among the larger states, with the first and second position bagged by Kerala and Punjab.  According to the FSSAI, ensuring safe and healthy food to people and adopting safe and right food habits to them are the primary objectives of the Eat Right Challenge. The ranking assessed the performance of districts in adopting and improving various initiatives under the ‘Eat Right India’ movement. Granting of licences to food business operators (FBO), continuous monitoring of FBOs, collection of food samples and examination, Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) training to FBOs and food handlers, hygiene rating given to FBOs, implementation of campaigns such as Eat Right Campus, Eat Right School, Clean Street Food Hub, Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market, Save Food and Share Food and Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) by FSSAI units from participating districts were assessed for the ranking.

