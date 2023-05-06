Coimbatore ranks 194 in open defecation-free initiative under Swachh Bharat

May 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district ranks 194 among 221 districts listed under the two-star category for open defecation-free (ODF) indicators in the Swachh Bharat portal. The district’s current score under the two-star ‘ODF-PLUS Aspiring’ section was 40.35 % as per the ranking as on May 1.

According to the website’s dashboard, as of May 6, 228 villages in the district are under the ODF Plus two-star category, of which 226 are under the ‘Aspiring’ section, i.e. aspiring to become completely open defecation-free and two are model villages.

The portal said that only three villages had arrangements made for liquid waste management. All the 228 panchayats have solid waste management arrangements, and minimal litter and stagnant water.

Additional Collector (Development) for District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), P. Alarmelmangai said the department is yet to update the latest details along with the photographic proof and geotag for the website.

“Nearly a year’s worth of data is yet to be uploaded. All the villages under the ODF Aspirant category have been saturated with grey water management infrastructure, i.e recycling domestic wastewater for reuse, and vertical and horizontal drainage. The local authorities in each village and the officials in the department have been directed to look into this as soon as possible. The data will be updated in the next 20 days. By next month, the numbers will see a drastic improvement,” she said.

Nearly 50% of the infrastructure and grey water management in all the villages in the district have been carried out, and the remaining will be completed soon, she added.

