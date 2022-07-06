Coimbatore rail enthusiasts expresses concern over no new services

Rail enthusiasts from Coimbatore have expressed concern over the announcement of Southern Railway regarding the new railway timetable, in which there are no new train services from the city.

The Southern Railway, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) petition, said that five new trains have been proposed for 2022 in the Inter-Railway Time Table Coordination (IRTTC) meeting.

The Railways have planned to start a tri-weekly express between Tambaram and Sengottai, a bi-weekly express between Ernakulam and Velankanni, a superfast express between Mangaluru and Bhavnagar, a weekly express between Mangaluru and Rameswaram and a daily express between Mayiladuthurai and Karaikudi.

J. Sathish from Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry- Coimbatore, said that they have demanded five trains which were running earlier as metre gauge trains to be restored. He said that the collective demand to increase train services to southern districts of Tamil Nadu from Coimbatore, made by elected representatives, grama sabha resolutions and 2000 rail enthusiasts have not been considered.

“Trains to Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Rameshwaram and Tuticorin which were running earlier can be restored, and it would help more than 15,000 families from the southern districts, living in Coimbatore,” said Mr. Sathish.

M. Jai Kumar of ‘Namma Mettupalayam’ said that the Coimbatore to Mettupalayam passenger train has been running collecting express fare and demanded fare reduction.