Coimbatore Race Course police station selected for CM’s Trophy

The Home Department, Tamil Nadu, has chosen the Race Course police station (C-2) in Coimbatore city for the Chief Minister’s Trophy for the best station in the State.

The station house officer of the police station will receive the trophy from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai on January 26.

While Race Course station scored 4,212 points to clinch the first place, Dindigul Town (North) station bagged the second place with 4,034 points. Dharmapuri Town police station is the second runner up with 2,512.5 points.

The 150-year-old police station was modernised in 2015. The station now has a reception to welcome and assist visitors, mini library, waiting area, play area for children, feeding room for mothers, pantry and a mini-gymnasium for police personnel.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan lauded the personnel attached to the station for the recognition.

In March 2018, R.S. Puram (B-2) police station was ranked the best in the country in the category of SMART Police Stations, an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Following this, City Police started replicating the R.S. Puram model in other police stations too.