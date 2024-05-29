Coimbatore| Protesting relatives of murder victim receive body after police promise action against attackers

The relatives of Raja, who was beaten to death at the Kovai Medical Centre Hospital by 12 employees, staged a protest on Wednesday at the Coimbatore Medical College Government Hospital demanding action against the attackers.

The police prevailed upon the protesters to withdraw promising action, and handed over Raja’s body.

The police had initially registered a case under CrPC 174 (suspicious murder), and altered the case to IPC 302 (murder) subsequently based on the statement of the victim’s wife that he had gone to the hospital for treatment when he was beaten to death.

The Peelamedu police later arrested eight among the accused: Hospital Vice-President Narayanan, Business Division Manager Sasikumar, Sasikumar of IT Wing, Saravanan of Network Division, and four security guards: Saravanakumar, Manikandan, Satishkumar and Suresh.

They were all produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Steps have been taken to arrest the remaining four accused, police sources said.