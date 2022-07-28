Coimbatore property market moves to larger residential units

The Coimbatore property market, which is seeing a revival in demand after the COVID-19 impact, is also seeing changes in buyer preferences.

According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, customers are looking for larger size residential units.

Gugan Elango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, said after the COVID-19 waves, people are looking at larger houses. Usually, those who buy houses in the price range of ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh a unit, will move in when their children are younger. When the children grow up, they want an additional bed room. So, now, they do not mind investing Rs. 10 lakhs or so additional and go in for bigger houses. Customers who used to look for two bed room houses now prefer three bed room houses and those who used to invest in three bed room houses are looking for four bed room houses.

“This trend has developed only in the last one to 1.5 years,” he said. With the new norms, property developers are able to provide slightly bigger houses.

Similarly, there is a growing demand for luxury houses, he said.

According to property consultants in Coimbatore, the average size of houses used to be 1,000 to 1,200 sq.ft. It has, however, increased to 1,600 to 1,800 sq.ft and in the case of villas, the average size is 2,500 sq.ft. Property developers based in Coimbatore are going in more for such projects, compared to those from other cities who are developing projects here. While the market has revived for all price range of residential units, the growth is seen more in the high value segments, they say.

Mr. Gugan added that another recent trend in the property market is investments in second homes located in holiday destinations.

Earlier, investors from Chennai, Bengaluru, or Mumbai used to invest in 30 cent or 40 cent plots in the Nilgiris. Now, many buyers want to have a house in the hill station. So, there are projects coming up with smaller houses where the owners can go for a weekend once or twice a month. Apart from the Nilgiris, another area where there is a huge spike in demand for land is Yercaud and the demand is just picking up in Kodaikanal, he said.