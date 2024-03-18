ADVERTISEMENT

Private school in Coimbatore gets bomb threat

March 18, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A private school in Coimbatore received a bomb threat on Monday, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city.

Police sources said the private school at Ramanathapuram in the city received a bomb threat through email on Monday morning. After being alerted by the school authorities, the police and members of the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the school and conducted searches.

They could not trace any suspicious material from the buildings or the school premises. After carrying out detailed searches, the police confirmed that the email was a hoax threat.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the person who sent the hoax threat, which triggered panic as the Prime Minister was scheduled to arrive in the city for a roadshow organised by BJP in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, another school at Somayampalayam near Coimbatore received similar bomb threats through email twice, which were also found to be hoaxes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US