March 18, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A private school in Coimbatore received a bomb threat on Monday, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city.

Police sources said the private school at Ramanathapuram in the city received a bomb threat through email on Monday morning. After being alerted by the school authorities, the police and members of the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the school and conducted searches.

They could not trace any suspicious material from the buildings or the school premises. After carrying out detailed searches, the police confirmed that the email was a hoax threat.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the person who sent the hoax threat, which triggered panic as the Prime Minister was scheduled to arrive in the city for a roadshow organised by BJP in the evening.

Earlier this month, another school at Somayampalayam near Coimbatore received similar bomb threats through email twice, which were also found to be hoaxes.