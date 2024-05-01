Coimbatore private college student dies after collapsing in restroom

May 01, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A private college student from Namakkal died after collapsing in the restroom of his college hostel near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as V. Dhanush (20), who hailed from Tiruchengode in Namakkal district.

According to the police, Dhanush played cricket along with his friends on the ground on the campus for around one hour from 11 a.m.

After the game, he went to the restroom of the hostel to wash his face and hands. As per the statement given by other inmates, Dhanush collapsed in the bathroom and suffered a head injury.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Coimbatore city. However, doctors found him dead, following which the body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said the police.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased told mediapersons that there was no ambulance facility on the campus and there was a delay in taking the injured student to a hospital. They also accused the college management of not giving a proper response in connection with the incident.