Coimbatore pride march rings demands for reservation, marriage rights

Around 400 members of Coimbatore’s LGBTQIA+ community gathered at Race Course Road on Sunday in celebration of ‘Pride Month’, marching in unison to seek several inclusive measures.

Organised for the fifth time by Kovai Vaanavil Kootamaipu, an NGO supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, the event featured demands including 2% horizontal reservation for transpersons in government sector jobs and educational institutions, implementation of inclusive curricula in schools and colleges, and advocacy for legal protections against discrimination, family exclusion, and conversion therapy.

The group also stressed the importance of legally recognising marriages and granting adoption rights to queer individuals.

Several members dressed in vibrant attire to showcase solidarity with the movement, holding placards that proclaimed, “We are here, we are queer.”

Artist and queer rights activist Kalki Subramaniam said, “This year’s Pride Month was well received. Our primary goal is to foster inclusivity for the community and ensure equal opportunities for all. We also advocate for families to accept queer individuals and end discrimination against them.”

The march also saw the participation of several other queer rights organisations, including Sahodari Foundation, Nirangal, Magizhvan Vaanam, PSG Queer Collective, SIAAP, and Rainbow United.