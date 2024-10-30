GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two policemen in Coimbatore allow ganja peddlers use mobile for ₹2,000; suspended

Published - October 30, 2024 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen attached to the Coimbatore City Police have been placed under suspension, after they allegedly allowed two ganja peddlers in police custody to make calls from their mobile phones for ₹2,000.

Using the mobile phone given by the policemen, the peddlers alerted their suppliers, which foiled the plan of a special team of the police to apprehend them.

The suspended policemen were identified as Ravisekar and Mayasudhakar, who had been working at the Ramanathapuram police station.

According to the police, the special team had apprehended two ganja peddlers, who told the officers that they had been sourcing the contraband from southern districts. Based on details collected from the duo, the police planned to nab the suppliers. However, the plan was foiled after the persons wanted by the special team knew about the police move.

Further investigations revealed that Ravisekar and Mayasudhakar allowed the accused to use mobile phone in custody for a sum of ₹ 2,000, which was transferred as UPI payment. The suspects in police custody used the mobile phone to alert their accomplices.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (South) K. Saravanakumar placed the two policemen under suspension.

