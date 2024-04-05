Coimbatore policeman arrested by Wayanad police for helping convict escape

April 05, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A policeman attached to the Armed Reserve Police in Coimbatore city was arrested by the Meppadi police in Wayanad district of Kerala, on charges of helping a convict escape.

The arrested has been identified as Dhanasekar, a Grade II constable attached to the Armed Reserve.

Sources said that constables Dhanasekar, Praveen and Babin escorted J. Lenin (37), a native of Mylambadi near Krishnagiri in Wayanad, to a court in Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday.

Lenin was undergoing life imprisonment in the Coimbatore Central Prison for murdering the parents and grandmother of his former lover at Gudalur in the Nilgiris in 2014. He was summoned to appear before the court in Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday as the court was in the process of framing charges against the accused in a gang-rape case registered by the Ambalavayal police in 2022. Lenin is the main accused in the gang-rape.

While being escorted to the court, Lenin escaped from the taxi in a forest area falling under the Meppadi police station in Wayanad. The Meppadi police arrested Lenin from Kozhikode railway station on Wednesday when he was planning to escape to Mangaluru.

The Meppadi police registered a case against nine persons, including Lenin, his friends and Dhanasekar, in connection with the incident. The policeman was booked as the convict claimed that he helped him escape.

Dhanasekar was produced before a court in Wayanad on Wednesday, and was granted bail. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore City Police placed all the three policemen under suspension in connection with the incident.

