Coimbatore police visit Kerala to trace identity of man who trespassed into MLA’s office

June 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A team from the Race Course police station visited Kochi to trace the identity of the youth who trespassed into the office of Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and later ended life by jumping under the wheels of a moving bus on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Monday.

The police team left for Kochi after the fingerprint of the deceased, aged around 30, lifted by the Race Course police matched with the fingerprint of an accused, Karthik Mahadevan, in the database of the Kochi City Police.

It is learnt that the accused was involved in a few crimes. The police team from Coimbatore visited the Ernakulam Central police station and was informed by the personnel there that the accused had a case against him within the jurisdiction of the Hill Palace police station, too.

Though the Race Course police team visited a place to verify an address based on an old record of the Kochi City Police, the building had been demolished.

The Race Course police were in the efforts to collect complete details of the accused and his accomplices to ascertain whether the accused booked by the Kochi City Police and the person who ended his life in Coimbatore are one and the same.

At present, the body of the deceased is kept in the mortuary of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

