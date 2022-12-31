Coimbatore police tighten grip on drug peddlers in 2022

December 31, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) and the City Police tightened their grip against the drug peddlers in 2022 and plan to continue the vigil in 2023 to make the city and villages drug-free.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the rural police registered 495 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in which 687 persons were arrested and 664 kg of ganja seized in 2022.

A total of 19.44 tonnes of gutka was seized, and 1,025 cases were registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Talking to presspersons after handing over 146 recovered mobile phones worth ₹24.95 lakh to the rightful owners at the District Police Office on Saturday, Mr. Badrinarayanan said 750 mobiles phones worth ₹1.31 crore were recovered in 2022 and handed over to the owners.

The police registered 38 cases under the Goondas Act and two cases under the National Security Act, in 2022. A total of 94 persons were arrested related to 35 murder cases, and eight persons were remanded in five murder-for-gain cases.

As many as 218 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and 239 persons were remanded. Eighteen such cases were convicted in 2022, he said.

Coimbatore city

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said, in 2022 the city police registered five cases under the National Security Act, which was nil in 2021. The number of rape cases reduced from 13 in 2021 to seven in 2022.

Cases registered under the POCSO Act reduced from 53 to 44. The city police invoked Goondas Act in 87 cases in 2022 which was 69 in 2021.

The number of accidents increased from 232 in 2021 to 258 in 2022 in which 234 and 267 persons were killed respectively. A total of 1,443 cases were registered and ₹5.9 crore worth of properties were recovered in various cases.

The city police seized 8,640 kg of banned tobacco substances in 2022 and arrested 591 persons in 548 cases. Similarly, 425 kg of ganja was seized, and 234 persons were arrested in 169 cases. In 2021, the police arrested 132 people in 119 cases and seized 143 kg of ganja.