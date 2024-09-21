Coimbatore police shoot at history-sheeter in ‘self-defence’, capture him

A history-sheeter named Alwin, 40, a native of Vathiyarvizhai in Nagercoil district of Tamil Nadu, was shot in the knees by the police “in self-defence” in the early hours of Saturday (September 21, 2024) at his purported hideout near CODISSIA Ground in the city. The incident occured when he reportedly attacked a member of a special team in pursuit of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alwin had reportedly inflicted knife injuries on a head constable, Rajkumar, and was attempting to attack other personnel when Sub-Inspector Karthikeyan opened fire in self-defence, the police claimed.

He had cases against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147, 148, 506(2), 302, and had been on the run since 2023 after his release on conditional bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alwin was an accused in the murder of a person named Sathyapandi, 31, who was slain in public on the Avarampalayam-Nava India Road in Coimbatore on February 12, 2023. He surrendered before a court and was remanded in judicial custody for a few months before being released on conditional bail.

However, he failed to appear before the court in connection with the case, and the Judicial Magistrate Court-III issued a non-bailable warrant against him on July 26, 2024.

The police had learnt that Alwin was allegedly planning to murder a person named Pasumpon Kumar, 43, due to a long-standing inter-gang rivalry. After the incident, Alwin was hospitalised for his bullet injuries at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and was out of danger, police sources added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) R. Stalin inspected the scene of the incident and called on the injured head constable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.