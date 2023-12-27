Coimbatore Police sets stringent measures for safe New Year celebrations

December 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the Coimbatore City Police issued a set of directives to ensure law and order during the New Year celebrations on December 31.

“At Avinashi and Mettupalayam roads, Valankulam lake, R. S. Puram, near CODDISIA grounds, various Smart City spots, 45 junctions in the city and border routes, barricades will be set up along with a police check-post to test people for drunk driving,” Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Joint efforts by the traffic and city police were announced to conduct city-wide vehicle checks to prevent traffic violations, particularly targeting drunk driving, racing, and reckless behaviour. Additionally, all flyovers in the city will be closed for traffic on Sunday night as a preventive measure.

Authorities have instructed hotels, hostels, and indoor venues hosting events and parties to take necessary precautions to prevent any potential law and order issues. These include the appointment of security guards to regulate vehicular traffic, special arrangements for parking, a strict reporting mechanism for any suspicious objects or persons and providing alternative transportation for guests who have consumed alcohol.

“The functionality of CCTV cameras in all venues should be ensured along with the storage of recordings and strict measures will be taken against the use of illegal drugs,” the Commissioner said.

Special arrangements for emergency services, including stationing of ambulances at key locations, will be done, the police officials said.

To ensure maintenance of law and order, over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed with patrol vehicles. Further, the police said there will be confidential reporting options, including a QR Code on the police’s Facebook page, to address crimes against women, children, and drug-related matters.

Coimbatore police control room numbers to be contacted in case of emergency: 0422-2300970, +91 9498181213 or 8190000100.