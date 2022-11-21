Coimbatore police send special team to Mangaluru for blast probe

November 21, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The Coimbatore city police have sent a special team to Mangaluru to collect more information about the suspected mastermind of an autorickshaw blast that occurred on Saturday.

A police officer said the team went to Mangaluru to collect information about Mohammed Shariq, 24, who stayed at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore for three days during the first week of September. The Coimbatore police are trying to get details of those who met Shariq during his stay in the city.

Meanwhile, a police team from Mangaluru reached Coimbatore on Monday to collect information about L. Surendar, 28, from the Nilgiris district, under whose name the suspect had purchased a SIM card. He had already been apprehended by the Nilgiris police, a senior police officer said, adding that the Mangaluru police will question Surendar as part of the probe.

Law enforcement officials are also investigating whether there is any connection between the Mangaluru blast and the October 23 car explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore, in which the suspected mastermind, Jameesha Mubin, was killed.

