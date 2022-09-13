Coimbatore police seizes banned drug; three held

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for possessing a banned drug.

The Sirumugai police, while conducting the regular patrol on Monday, stopped three persons who were travelling on a two-wheeler near Sirumugai. While investigating, the police found that they were in possession of a banned drug.

The police seized 16 g of Methamphetamine worth ₹40,000 meant for sale and a two-wheeler used for drug peddling. The accused were identified as Marshall of the Nilgiris district, Jebastirajendran Arockiyasamy, and Vijayanand Mohan of Coimbatore. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.