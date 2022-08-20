Coimbatore police seize LSD blots, one held

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 19:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore District Police on Saturday arrested a man for possessing blots made of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Methylene Dioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills and 1.5 kg of ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the drugs worth over ₹10 lakh were seized from S. Sivaraman (23) of Cuddalore district. The periyanaickenpalayam police also seized a car and ₹90,000 cash from the accused. The police also suspect that one more person was involved in the drug peddling and formed a special team to nab him.

The police said these drugs were procured from Bangalore and Goa to supply them to college students in the district. During a vehicle check on Athipalayam road on Saturday, the police found ganja and drugs in Sivaraman’s car. A total of 302 blots of LSD, 64 MMDA pills and 1.5 kg of ganja were seized.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused was already involved in ganja peddling in Vellore district and spent more than two years in jail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told reporters the police registered a total of 282 ganja cases and arrested 379 persons in connection with the cases since January 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app