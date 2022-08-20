Coimbatore police seize LSD blots, one held

The Coimbatore District Police on Saturday arrested a man for possessing blots made of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Methylene Dioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills and 1.5 kg of ganja.

According to the police, the drugs worth over ₹10 lakh were seized from S. Sivaraman (23) of Cuddalore district. The periyanaickenpalayam police also seized a car and ₹90,000 cash from the accused. The police also suspect that one more person was involved in the drug peddling and formed a special team to nab him.

The police said these drugs were procured from Bangalore and Goa to supply them to college students in the district. During a vehicle check on Athipalayam road on Saturday, the police found ganja and drugs in Sivaraman’s car. A total of 302 blots of LSD, 64 MMDA pills and 1.5 kg of ganja were seized.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused was already involved in ganja peddling in Vellore district and spent more than two years in jail.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told reporters the police registered a total of 282 ganja cases and arrested 379 persons in connection with the cases since January 2022.