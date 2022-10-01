Coimbatore police seize banned drug, two held

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested two persons for possessing a banned drug.

The K.G. Chavady police, while during regular patrol on Saturday, stopped two persons who were going on a two-wheeler. While checking, the police found that they were in possession of a banned drug.

The police seized 151 gram of methamphetamine worth ₹6 lakh that was meant for sale and a two-wheeler used for drug peddling. The accused were identified as M. Abdul Rashiq (21) and A. Jesir (21), both natives of Palakkad district in Kerala. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody.