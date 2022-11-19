Coimbatore police seize 8.15 kg of ganja, six held

November 19, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested six persons and seized 8.15 kg of ganja from them.

Based on the instructions from the District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan to curb drug trafficking, the police conducted raids across the city on Saturday. During the raids at various places across the district, the police found Khader Basha, 27, and Ravikumar, 26, from Ganapathy, Manikandan, 24 from Podanur, Akhilesh, 22, from Mettupalayam, Thangapandiyan, 22, a native of Dindigul district and Murshid Ali, 25, a native of Assam, were hiding a total of 8.15 kg. of ganja meant for sale, said the police.

The police invoked the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded them in judicial custody.

