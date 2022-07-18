Coimbatore police seize 30 kg gutka products, one held

Coimbatore District Rural Police arrested a man in Vadugapalayam for hoarding banned tobacco products in a grocery shop, on Monday.

The Sultanpettai police seized 30 kg of banned tobacco products from a store owned by S Santhiyagu (39), at Vadugapalayam. He was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan warned of strict action against those involved in such illegal activities. People can call the police on 94981-81212 and WhatsApp on 77081-00100 to inform about persons involved in such crimes.