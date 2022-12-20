Coimbatore police seize 100 kg of gutka, one held

December 20, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a man for peddling banned tobacco substances on Tuesday.

The Vadavalli police, during their regular vehicle check near the Veerakeralam bus stop, on suspicion, stopped a four-wheeler. The police found that 100 kg of banned tobacco substances were transported by K. Gopal Kumar, 24, a native of Rajasthan.

The police seized the contraband and the vehicle. He was booked under the sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, the Railway police checked the Dhanbad to Alapuzha Express train when it reached Coimbatore Junction and found nine kg of banned tobacco substances kept in a bag.

CONNECT WITH US