Coimbatore police register case against man for tampering with passport

November 22, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday registered a case against a man who allegedly tampered with his passport.

According to the police, Mohammed Salihu Makkin (38) a native of Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district, arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah on Monday. The passenger approached the immigration counter for his arrival clearance.

During the process, the counter officer found that his passport was tampered with and put on hold for an inquiry. During the investigation, he confessed to the officials that he removed a few pages from the passport as the officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence were screening passengers at the airport. He removed the pages with the intention of altering his travel history, as he was allegedly involved in smuggling 200 g of gold.

Based on the complaint from the Chief Immigration Officer, the Peelamedu police registered a case against him under section 12 (1) (b) (knowingly furnishes any false information or suppresses any material information with a view to obtaining a passport or travel document) of the Passport Act.