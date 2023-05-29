Coimbatore police on the lookout for Karur native for cheating woman

May 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police are on the lookout for a man hailing from Karur who cheated a woman from Virudhunagar district by promising to marry her.

The police said that a 32-year-old woman from Virudhunagar district lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, on Sunday, accusing a 30-year-old man of cheating her.

The woman said in her complaint that she met the accused, Saran of Karur, at Tiruppur railway station last week. The woman had come to Tiruppur in search of a job. The man befriended her and they came to Coimbatore on May 25. They stayed together in a lodge at Gandhipuram.

According to the complainant, the accused promised to take her to Karur after marrying her. However, he took the woman to Erode where he got her silver anklets to pledge them to cover marriage expenses.

“The accused left the woman at the Erode bus stand on the pretext of going to the public restroom. She came to Tiruppur and got admitted to a hospital with the help of a woman friend. The police was informed about the incident, following which a case was registered,” said AWPS inspector M. Vadivukarasi. A police team is on the lookout for Saran, who claimed to have been working in a private company in Tiruppur.