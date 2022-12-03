Coimbatore police on the lookout for cyber offender

December 03, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Division of Coimbatore City Police on Friday registered a case against an unknown person who was involved in cheating a graduate to the tune of ₹7,58,100 using various social media platforms.

According to the police, S. Anbazhagan (24) of Vellalore here was searching online for a part-time job. He came across a job advertisement on Facebook and clicked the link. After clicking the link, he was directed to WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube, successively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The link directed Anbazhagan to do some tasks, and he received an amount of ₹350 for that. Later, he was asked to deposit ₹7,58,100 for which he was promised good returns. Believing this, he deposited the amount in three tranches to two bank accounts and a Unified Payment Interface ID. After a point of time, he realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police are on the lookout for the unidentified person and registered a case under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource)of the Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US