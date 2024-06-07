Coimbatore police mull interrogating arrested Kenyan woman’s Ugandan boyfriend jailed in Bengaluru prison 

Three weeks after the seizure of 102 grams of methamphetamine powder and 1.2 kg ganja from six youths and their arrest by the Coimbatore police, an investigating team has narrowed down on the kingpin, Aivan Gabonge, a Ugandan national undergoing a jail term in a drug case at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a drug case. The police had learnt he is the boyfriend of a Kenyan woman the investigating team had arrested at Bengaluru.

The Coimbatore police, sources said, have planned to approach the Karnataka Government to arrest Aivan Gabonge for questioning, to bust the countrywide network he was operating using WhatsApp groups.

Based on the confession by the arrested six youths, the police apprehended the conduit Vinoth, who, in turn, had admitted to have got the narcotic substances from one Praveen Kumar who was working as a call taxi driver in Bengaluru.

The investigators had learnt that Praveen had sourced the drugs through a WhatsApp group, by making UPI transactions. The drugs sourced through this channel were being sold to the clients mostly consisting of college students, according to the investigators.

Deploying Praveen as a decoy, the police traced the transaction to Ivy Bonuke (26), the Kenyan woman studying law in a Dharwad-based college. Ivy who was operating the network at the behest of Avian Gabonge was arrested by the police team at a Bengaluru Mall, while she was carrying out transacts using the bank account of another Ugandan national who had left India last December after completing his studies at Delhi University.The transactions to the extent of ₹45 lakh had been made from December 2023 to May 2024.

The city police had remanded Vinoth, Praveen and Ivy in judicial custody earlier this week. Ivy was lodged at Puzhal Prison in Chennai.