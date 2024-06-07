GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Coimbatore police mull interrogating arrested Kenyan woman’s Ugandan boyfriend jailed in Bengaluru prison 

The Kenyan woman, Ivy Bonuke, was operating the network at the behest of her boyfriend Avian Gabonge

Published - June 07, 2024 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three weeks after the seizure of 102 grams of methamphetamine powder and 1.2 kg ganja from six youths and their arrest by the Coimbatore police, an investigating team has narrowed down on the kingpin, Aivan Gabonge, a Ugandan national undergoing a jail term in a drug case at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a drug case. The police had learnt he is the boyfriend of a Kenyan woman the investigating team had arrested at Bengaluru.

The Coimbatore police, sources said, have planned to approach the Karnataka Government to arrest Aivan Gabonge for questioning, to bust the countrywide network he was operating using WhatsApp groups.

Based on the confession by the arrested six youths, the police apprehended the conduit Vinoth, who, in turn, had admitted to have got the narcotic substances from one Praveen Kumar who was working as a call taxi driver in Bengaluru.

The investigators had learnt that Praveen had sourced the drugs through a WhatsApp group, by making UPI transactions. The drugs sourced through this channel were being sold to the clients mostly consisting of college students, according to the investigators.

Deploying Praveen as a decoy, the police traced the transaction to Ivy Bonuke (26), the Kenyan woman studying law in a Dharwad-based college. Ivy who was operating the network at the behest of Avian Gabonge was arrested by the police team at a Bengaluru Mall, while she was carrying out transacts using the bank account of another Ugandan national who had left India last December after completing his studies at Delhi University.The transactions to the extent of ₹45 lakh had been made from December 2023 to May 2024.

The city police had remanded Vinoth, Praveen and Ivy in judicial custody earlier this week. Ivy was lodged at Puzhal Prison in Chennai.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.