Coimbatore police, men accused of ganja peddling discuss measures for rehabilitation, eradication of drug supply

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 20, 2022 20:26 IST

West Zone Inspector General of Police R. Sudhakar (second right) administering a pledge to persons who have been involved in ganja peddling in Coimbatore district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

An auditorium on the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore on Thursday turned the venue for a unique meeting. A total of 130 men, who had evaded the presence of the police due to their dangerous occupation of drug peddling, sat in front of senior police officers and listened to their words.

The meeting that was convened to offer them assistance for rehabilitation ended with a pledge against the sale and use of drugs which Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar administered.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss rehabilitation efforts for them so that they do not take up their old occupation.

Mr. Sudhakar said the police were taking efforts on multiple fronts to crack down on ganja across the State. Already, the police convened meetings with people’s representatives of village panchayats in Coimbatore district. The police were planning similar meetings with representatives from industries and with guest workers. In the West Zone, meetings with panchayat officials were held in Dharmapuri, Tiruppur and Salem.

The 130 persons, who attended the meeting, had been arrested by the Coimbatore District Police for ganja peddling in the past three years. The police sought their support in curbing the sale of ganja in the district. According to the police, peddlers were widely using social media platforms to sell ganja and other drugs. Ganja seized in Coimbatore district had its origin from places ranging from Odisha to Tripura. This year, as of October 18, the district police registered 332 cases, arrested 457 persons and seized 525.5 kg of ganja worth around ₹ 52.65 lakh.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) M.S. Muthusamy, Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan and senior officials took part in the meeting.

