COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Kalloori: Drug Free Kovai’, a project to fight against the menace posed by drugs among college students and on campuses. The initiative aims to reach out to 1.25 lakh students studying in 126 colleges within the jurisdiction of the district police.

Out of the 126 colleges in the rural parts of the district, the police have identified 13 colleges that are located in places with high incidents of drug peddling.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said that the police officers would visit all the campuses and educate students on the ill-effects and illegality involved in the usage and peddling of drugs. He launched a WhatsApp helpline, 90032-51100, for the project in association with Airtel. Students and the public can share information on drugs to the number and the sender’s identity will be kept confidential, he said.

This year alone, the district police registered 298 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, arrested 401 offenders and seized a total of 611.621 kg of drugs worth ₹61.16 lakh from them. The seized contraband include synthetic drugs worth ₹4.33 lakh and drugs infused chocolates worth ₹ 33.17 lakh.

To curb over-the-counter sale of certain scheduled drugs that are often misused for a high, the police and the Drugs Control Department are conducting joint inspections of pharmacies in the district.

“A total of 520 pharmacies have been covered so far. The teams check the purchase, sales and stocks records of the pharmacies. These routine inspections are also being updated to the District Collector in a monthly meeting. Recently, the Drugs Control Department sealed two pharmacies for certain violations,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan.

Mobile phones handed over to owners

The SP on Wednesday handed over 145 mobile phones worth ₹ 30 lakh, which were lost or stolen and recovered, to their owners. This year alone, a total of 511 mobile phones worth around ₹98.41 lakh were recovered and handed over to owners. Since the special team for the recovery of lost mobile phones launched, a total of 1,265 phones worth around ₹2.32 crore have been recovered.

