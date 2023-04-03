Coimbatore police launch investigation as customer care centre of autorickshaw association receives obscene messages

April 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against unidentified persons who sent obscene messages to the customer care numbers of the City Meter Auto Association.

The police said unknown persons sent obscene text and voice messages to the two mobile numbers of the customer care service of the association between March 20 and April 2. Three women, who work in the customer care section of the association’s office at Umar Nagar near Podanur, informed the matter to the administration.

A. Shabeer, district joint secretary of the association, lodged a complaint with the Podanur police, based on which a case was registered on Sunday. The police have launched an investigation.

Case against FM radio employee for cheating

The Ukkadam police on Sunday registered a case against a man, who worked as the assistant manager (marketing) in an FM radio, on charges of siphoning off ₹ 30.67 lakh. The police said Pradeep Kumar, who hails from Anna Nagar at Navalpattu in Tiruchi district, was booked based on a complaint lodged by G. Raj Selva, administrative officer of the FM radio on Vincent Road in the city.

The complaint said the accused opened a bank account in the name of the FM radio in a private bank. He collected cash to the tune of ₹ 30.67 from advertisers before June 7, 2017 and cheated the company of the money, alleged the complaint. An investigation into the alleged cheating is on.

