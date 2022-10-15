Coimbatore police invoke National Security Act against a man

The Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Saturday invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against a man who was arrested in connection with hurling of a Molotov cocktail in Mettupalayam.

According to the police, Wahidur Rahman (25), a member of now outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), was involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail on September 22.

The police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody. Based on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked the provisions of the Act on Saturday. The police served the detention order to the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.